(Des Moines, IA) -- The last day of the 2021 Iowa legislative session was a long one, ending late Wednesday night. Republican priorities on voting, guns, police, education, abortion and tax cuts were all passed. The tax cut package was a priority, keeping lawmakers at work 20 days past the session’s target end date of April 30th. The package of bills will shift mental health funding from property taxes to the state, accelerate income tax reductions, and eliminate the state’s inheritance tax. The wide split between Republicans and Democrats was present from start to finish.
(Davenport, IA) -- The brother of Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend was the first witness called by the prosecution Wednesday. Christhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in the death of the 20-year-old University of Iowa college student three years ago. Tibbetts was living at Blake Jack’s home the summer she went missing. He recalled the day his brother Dalton Jack asked him to check on Tibbetts because she hadn’t showed for work. Jury selection and opening statements have taken up most of the time in the high-profile murder case being tried in Davenport this week. Blake Jack denied his brother had anger issues when questioned by the defense.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school system could lose his license today (Thursday). Thomas Ahart will attend a hearing before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. Ahart is in trouble for violating an order from Governor Kim Reynolds to reopen classrooms. Members of the Des Moines Board of Education have issued a statement defending Ahart, saying he shouldn’t lose his job for carrying out the board’s decisions about returning students to class. Des Moines was in violation of the governor’s order for two weeks – until the district gave parents a choice.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Motor Vehicles plans to begin a pilot program for digital I-Ds by the end of the year. The idea was first tested five years ago. Drivers would still get a physical license or I-D in the mail, but they would be allowed to download an app so they could view the card and change the information right on their phones. The state says this is driven by convenience. Most people have credit cards, banking information and other credentials on their phones right now. But, like anything on a cell phone, there are still questions about security and privacy. The app would be free the first year, then would cost five dollars-a-year after that.