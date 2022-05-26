(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican legislative leaders say the new plan unveiled on the final day of the 2022 legislative session was drafted after the governor's proposal for state scholarships for private school expenses faltered in the House. The plan gives parents of kids in public schools the option of immediately transferring their child to any other public school in the state. House Speaker Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford says the open enrollment proposal isn't targeted at any specific district, but was inspired by frustrated parents.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The last bill to clear the legislature this year gives Iowa's insurance commissioner authority to collect more data about companies called pharmacy benefit managers. Critics say P-B-Ms are driving small-town pharmacies out of business, while the industry says P-B-Ms are helping to control prescription drug costs. The Iowa House unanimously voted for a series of safeguards for pharmacies and consumers two months ago -- and this week the Senate voted to scale some of that back. Republican Senator Mike Klimesh of Spillville says the bulk of what's left in the bill is a regulatory framework giving the insurance commissioner more latitude for rulemaking, to start to gather additional information.
(Undated) -- The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicts dry conditions will continue for western Iowa and expand eastward. Meteorologist Adam Hartman authored the report -- which he says leans heavily on the below normal soil moisture anomalies that are currently in place across the state along with the long-term dryness. He says the La Niña weather conditions which are a climate pattern that produces drier days are also a factor. Much of the northwest region of the state is already experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Woodbury, Plymouth, and Monona counties face severe drought.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Another of the once popular Iowa shopping malls is in trouble. Valley West Mall in West Des Moines is under foreclosure. The Des Moines Register reports U-S Bank filed the action in Polk County district court last week, alleging the owners of the 47-year-old mall have not made loan payments since May 6th, 2021. The foreclosure petition says the owners owe the bank three-point-five million dollars. The bank has requested the court appoint a receiver to take control of the West Des Moines property and manage rent and loan payments, as well as order Valley West Mall to pay the remainder of its original loan.