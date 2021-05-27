(Davenport) -- Closing arguments are expected today (Thursday) in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts. The defense rested Wednesday after a day of witnesses that included the accused, Cristhian Bahena. Bahena claimed he was kidnapped by two armed men and the men put Tibbetts' body in the trunk of his car. He admitted to hiding the body in a cornfield. Prosecutor Scott Brown questioned why Bahena was just telling the story now. Bahena said he was scared because the men threatened to harm him or his family. The trial resumes at 8:30 a-m.
(Newton, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate from the Newton prison died from a medical emergency Tuesday at a hospital in Des Moines. Fifty-nine-year-old Tracy Lee Earles was serving a 43-year sentence for several crimes -- including third-degree sexual abuse from Polk County. His sentence began on July 27th, 2004. An autopsy is planned.
(Bondurant, IA) -- Two central Iowa players have each won a six-figure prize with lottery tickets. Marc Comegys of Bondurant claimed the first top prize in the “Lucky Stars” instant-scratch game of 100-thousand dollars. The 52-year-old Comegys works for a company that repairs water heaters, and said an old lottery ticket inside his van recently blew onto the center console beside him. He won the prize when he claimed that ticket. Melanie Armstrong of Des Moines claimed the fourth prize of 100-thousand dollars in the “Word Search” InstaPlay game. She purchased the lucky ticket in Ankeny and claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Clive.
(Clarinda, IA) -- The U-S Post Office in downtown Clarinda now bears the name of a woman who's been called the "mother of 4-H clubs." A dedication ceremony named the facility after Jessie Field Shambaugh (SHAM-bah) -- who was a school teacher in Page County when she formed the Boys Corn Club and the Girls Home Club in 1901. She designed a three-leaf clover pin with the letter H on each one of the leaves, representing Head, Hands, and Heart for the club in 1910. She added the fourth leaf for Home which later became known as Health. Shambaugh died in Clarinda in 1971 at the age of 89.