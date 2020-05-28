(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says the coronavirus pandemic is resulting in record numbers of absentee ballots being submitted. Pate says 230-to-250 thousand absentee ballots have been returned so far. He says there were about 50 thousand absentee votes during the 2018 primary campaign. Republican Congressman Steve King says – if Iowa wants to get the least amount of corruption in its elections, "You vote on election day only while showing your voter I-D." The primary is June 2nd and all mailed ballots have to be postmarked by June 1st.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The 36-year-old man accused of murdering a Fort Dodge pastor returns to court for a competency hearing next week. A psychiatrist at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville has concluded Joshua Pendleton has been restored to competency. He faces first-degree murder and robbery charges in the October death of the Reverend Allen Henderson of St. Paul Lutheran Church. The 64-year-old pastor died after a confrontation with Pendleton. His family says Pendleton had stopped taking his medications for a severe form of schizophrenia during the six months before Henderson was killed.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says the way two government watchdogs were fired is fueling speculation the moves were politically motivated. The Iowa Republican says the Trump administration has failed to justify the firings. Grassley has a long track record of supporting whistleblowers. President Trump is being challenged for firing the U-S State Department inspector general, Steve Linick. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for the firing at the same time Linick was investigating two matters connected to actions taken by the secretary.
(Grimes, IA) -- Authorities have investigated the death of 35-year-old Melanie Scheuring for more than a month only to determine she died of natural causes. Scheuring was found dead inside her home in Grimes April 19th after emergency responders were called to the location. Her 46-year-old fiancé was present at the time. Officials haven’t said what caused the death – other than to rule out foul play.