(Des Moines, IA) -- There will soon be a change in state restrictions on sports agents. For nearly a year, college athletes have been able to profit from the use of their name, image, or likeness in commercials, on clothing or used in other ways. N-C-Double-A rules let them hire an agent to strike those deals. Senator Craig Johnson of Independence says, “the bill changes the current prohibition against an agent giving an athlete anything of value prior to signing a (professional) contract -- to instead prohibit giving anything of value to the agent or another that results in the athlete losing their scholarship.” Johnson said. Representative Anne (silent E) Osmundson of Volga says the new Iowa law will align with how other states are regulating agents. The law takes effect on July 1st.
(Fargo, ND) -- After sitting empty for months during the pandemic, cruise ships are filling up with passengers again and Iowans are willing to give another look to setting sail on the open sea or down a scenic river. Gene LaDoucer, spokesman for Triple-A-Iowa, says one in four Iowans are considering a cruise for their next vacation, and that cruise bookings through Triple-A are “double of what we were seeing this time last year.” Satisfaction surveys show people are more pleased with their cruises now than before the pandemic, and LaDoucer says a wealth of new safety precautions are in place. They include enhanced medical facilities on board, upgraded ventilation systems, hand washing and sanitization dispensers throughout the ships, and “contactless room service.”
(Des Moines, IA) -- Being a caregiver for a loved one with dementia is difficult during the best of times, but two years of a pandemic have made it all the more challenging. Brianne Fitzgerald, a senior director with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, says that’s why the focus of today’s (Thursday) free, annual BrainWorks Conference is centered on caregivers. Around 66-thousand Iowans are living with Alzheimer’s and perhaps as many as 73-thousand Iowans are caregivers. Fitzgerald says times are “dire” and this virtual conference is a chance to learn and find allies. The virtual conference runs from Eight A-M to Four P-M, and it’s free to attend. Register at A-L-Z-DOT-ORG-SLASH-IOWA, then click the link for Brain-Works conference. (alz.org/iowa/helping_you/conferences)
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new nonprofit has opened in Des Moines to offer young people good nutrition and a sanctuary. Angie Ramos recently turned her Hot Tamale Catering company into a safe space where kids can get a healthy meal on the capital city’s southside. The idea for the change came after a young girl came into the business asking for a job. Ramos says she could tell the girl and her siblings were hungry, so she offered them food. She offers only home-cooked meals every Monday and Friday to dozens of children -- they also get a place to relax and play games, and they can grab other necessities on the way out.