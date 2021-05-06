(Burlington, IA) -- A Des Moines County Jail inmate is being charged with hiding contraband in his cell. Forty-eight-year-old Raymond Lee Edwards Junior was charged with the felony after deputies found a bolt and a pointed weapon during a search of the jail cell. He was already being held on felony sex abuse charges. The additional charge is felony possession of contraband in a correctional facility.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities say an attorney has been charged with threatening victims of an apartment fire and using racial slurs. The fire at the Regency Woods Apartments in West Des Moines happened Saturday. Police say attorney Adam Kehrwald offered legal aid to a group of residents who had just been evacuated and were standing outside. When they declined, Kehrwald reportedly threatened the very people he had offered to help. Police say he used racial slurs, then said he was going to get a firearm and return. When officers stepped in, they say Kehrwald started punching them.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says it’s a fairness issue – that’s why she would sign a bill banning transgender athletes from some sports in Iowa. Reynolds says it’s not fair to the girls. A person on the other side of the debate, Jess Bierling, says the science doesn’t back up those claims of there being an unfair advantage at the high school level. Bierling says it’s hurtful for the governor not to consider what’s fair for the transgender athletes. The governor wants lawmakers to produce a transgender ban before the end of the legislative session.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is a member of a bipartisan group asking the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to make flood control its priority in managing the Missouri River. The Iowa Republican says that hasn’t happened in the past. Members of Congress from both parties representing Iowa and three other states signed the letter to the Corps this week. The federal agency’s failure to prioritize flood control in the past is being called a real problem by the lawmakers. The letter encourages the Corps to simply follow federal law as outlined in the Water Resources Development Act. Congresswoman Cindy Axne and U-S Senator Joni Ernst also signed the letter.