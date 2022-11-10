(Des Moines) -- Democrat Cindy Axne has conceded the race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District to Republican Challenger Zach Nunn. Axne released a statement Thursday saying she is "honored and humbled by the support she received over the last five years from the people in Iowa’s Third Congressional District." Axne's statement says she hopes "Zach Nunn understands the responsibility of this office and I will continue my hard work to uplift Iowans’ voices in Washington D-C,” said Cindy Axne. Nunn had held a lead of around two-thousand votes after election day. Axne's concession ensures that Iowa will have an all Republican delegation in Congress.
(Statewide) -- This is Winter Weather Awareness Day (Thursday) and you are encouraged to start planning for the cold weather that's coming and brush up on terminology we'll hear in forecasts for the next several months. Meteorologist Chad Hahn (HON), at the National Weather Service, says some Iowa communities have already had early snows in recent weeks and there's certainly much more to come. Hahn says you need to know the difference between a watch, a warning and a winter weather advisory. He notes, 75-percent of motor vehicle crashes occur with events of two inches or less of snow.
(Des Moines) -- The Japan America Society of Iowa is hosting a first-of-its kind event this week during which Iowans will learn about the beverage sake. Yoko Tanaka, the organization's executive director, says sake is often referred to as rice wine, but it's actually produced through a brewing process closer to that of beer. Tanaka says Iowans may have tasted the liquor, but the "Sake & Friendship" event is designed to be a cultural experience and exchange. The gathering begins at 6 P-M Friday at the Allora Café in the Krause Gateway Center in downtown Des Moines.
(Sioux City) -- The 2022 election may have just concluded, but the presidential politicking for the Iowa Republican Party's 2024 Caucuses is well underway. During a rally a week ago in Sioux City, former President Donald Trump said he will very probably run again. Trump easily carried Iowa as the G-O-P's presidential nominee in 2016 and 2020, but Trump called for a recount after he finished second in the 2016 Iowa Caucuses. Trump's presence in the 2024 race may cause other candidates to scuttle their presidential campaign plans. Several Republicans who've already made trips to Iowa say they will not run if Trump does.