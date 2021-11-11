(Des Moines, IA). -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says it's difficult to forecast whether this winter will be snowier than usual. He says it’s a coin flip right now. That's because the Pacific Ocean is currently in what's called a "La Nina" phase when thunderstorms are pushed further west. That impacts the jet stream over the U-S. Glisan says the Pacific was in its colder, La Nina phase last winter, too – and Iowa had the 12th snowiest winter on record, nine inches above average. The National Weather Service forecast indicates there are chances for light snow in parts of Iowa tonight (Thursday) into Friday morning.
(Osceola, IA). -- A glass candy bowl from the Clarke County courthouse was used to help determine the winner of the mayor's race in Osceola. The contest ended in a tie, with both candidates for mayor of Osceola getting 382 votes in last week's election. The chairman of the county board of supervisors drew Matthew Stoll's name out of the candy bowl, then all three supervisors voted to confirm Stoll as the winner. The incumbent mayor, Thomas Kedley, told reporters he may go to court to contest the results. Kedley says he's heard from several people that a man who lives outside of city limits claimed a house in Osceola as his legal residence in order to vote in the mayor's race.
An Iowa National Guard member who joined after dropping out of high school had retired as the longest-serving soldier in the organization. Stephen Swisher retired in July as a Chief Warrant Officer Five -- and was honored Wednesday in a ceremony in a repair bay where he worked for more than four decades. He joined the guard at the suggestion of a coworker. Swisher says he had quit school in 1976 and was working at a furniture company delivering furniture. He says the repairman who worked at the company told him he needed to go into the military. Swisher spent the next 44 years, seven months, and 18 days repairing all types of equipment to keep his fellow guard members going. He retired in July.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former Iowa State Patrol trooper has been indicted by a federal grand jury for his actions during a 2017 traffic stop. Robert James Smith is charged with violating the civil rights of a motorcyclist by using unreasonable force. Smith could get up to 10 years in federal prison because the victim suffered injuries during the incident captured on dash-cam video. That video shows Smith pulling over Bryce Yakish for speeding at a gas station in West Liberty. The situation escalated with Smith hitting Yakish, knocking him to the ground, and putting his knee on the 20-year-old’s neck.