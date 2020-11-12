(Des Moines, IA) -- Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines will be stepping down from that leadership role. Petersen said in a written statement that her Senate colleagues asked her to stay on, but she will not seek re-election as Minority Leader for the 2021 legislative session. Petersen -- the first female floor leader for Democrats in the Iowa Senate -- just won re-election to a second term. Petersen quoted author C. JoyBell in her statement, suggesting holding onto something good for you now, may prevent you from getting something better. The partisan make-up of the Iowa Senate won't change next year. Republicans will occupy 32 senate seats compared to 18 for Democrats.
(Charles City, IA) -- High school and middle school students in Charles City were dismissed early Wednesday morning, due to a possible COVID-19 case on the foodservice staff. In a written statement, the district's administrators said they didn't think it was wise to serve food until the staffer gets a COVID test and they can review how the situation impacts staffing. The district's website shows 17 active cases in the district and 101 people from the district’s campuses are in quarantine. Over the weekend, came news a special education teacher in the district who fell ill with COVID in September had died. Charles City students will be out today (Thursday) and Friday as administrators prepare for the possibility of digital days for students.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials with Verizon say a “large fiber cut” has caused an interruption in service. Users say they haven’t been able to call 9-1-1. The company disputes an earlier report that it had been “hacked.” Normal cell phone usage was reportedly also affected. Some G-mail accounts were paused. An estimated 350 Verizon tower sites were having network issues as of Wednesday afternoon.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Officials say attendance will be limited at Iowa high school football semifinal and final games over the next two weeks. Those games will be played at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. The finals have been played at the University of Northern Iowa facility since 1976. The attendance restrictions are based on input from the Black Hawk County Health Department, Iowa state health officials, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association. The university is taking extra steps to mitigate the threat of the spread of COVID-19 – including mandatory face masks, social distancing, running the ventilation system at 100-percent capacity, and extensive cleaning efforts between the games.