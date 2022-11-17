(Washington) -- Iowa's U.S. Senators have split their votes on legislation that would grant federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley voted against allowing the Senate to consider the bill. Grassley says he opposes the bill on religious liberty grounds, but also believes it's unnecessary. Senator Joni Ernst was among a dozen Republicans who voted to let the bill advance. It's likely the U.S. Senate will approve the bill in the next two weeks. The U-S House passed a similar bill after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that opinions on same-sex marriage and the right to contraception were based on the same legal grounds as Roe v Wade -- the 1973 abortion decision the court overturned this summer.
(Washington) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has moved up one rung on the Senate G-O-P leadership ladder, to the number four position. Ernst's colleagues have elected her chair of the Republican Policy Committee, after what have been described as tense meetings of Senate Republicans this week. Ernst is promising to foster collaboration, to make sure all voices in the Senate G-O-P Conference are heard. Ernst remains the top ranking woman among Senate Republican leadership. She's been vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference for the past four years.
(Statewide) -- The number of crashes and deaths involving distracted drivers is swiftly rising in Iowa and the leader of the state's largest cycling organization is calling for stricter laws on the use of cell phones by motorists. Mark Wyatt, executive director of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition, says they've gotten bipartisan, committee-level support of get-tough laws in the past two legislative sessions, but haven't been able to get a measure to a floor vote in either chamber. It's illegal to text and drive now, but Wyatt wants it required for drivers' phones to be in hands-free or voice-activated mode. An Iowa D-O-T report says in 2001, there was one reported death from distracted driving in Iowa and about 500 crashes. Last year, there were ten deaths statewide caused by distracted driving and nearly 11-hundred crashes. To sign the petition, visit drive-safe-iowa-dot-org.
(Statewide) -- Iowa deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they're also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state's Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa -- and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Veterans at the home craft the leather into moccasins, backpacks, gun cases, gloves and many other products that are sold at the home's gift shop. Widick says hunters who would like to donate hides should contact the nearest Iowa Elks lodge.