(Moline, IL) -- Ten-thousand John Deere union workers have voted to return to the job after a strike lasting five weeks. After they had rejected two previous offers from the company, John Deere made what it called its final, best offer. Sixty-one percent of the union members voted in favor of the proposal. At Deere’s Waterloo plant a major of union members continue to oppose the agreement, but enough voted to approve at other locations to end the strike. Operations resumed with the third shift last night just hours after the votes were totaled. The six-year deal includes an immediate 10-percent raise and cost-of-living adjustments. It also continues pension benefits for new workers and increases performance payments.
(Urbandale, IA) -- Urbandale Police says two vehicles and several items taken from the Every Step organization on Tuesday have been found in Des Moines. Thieves broke into the Urbandale warehouse where volunteers were preparing to send out holiday Cheer boxes to those who have lost a loved one. They took items from the boxes and a van and truck used to deliver them. Police say there have been no arrests made in connection with the burglary. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Urbandale Police.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The pandemic and the tight labor market are cited as two of the main causes for a drop in community college enrollment in Iowa. The Iowa Department of Education's Community College administrator Jeremy Varner says, "Our enrollment at our 15 community this fall is down about one-point-six percent from the prior year -- bringing us to about 82-thousand students," Varner says. National enrollment at community colleges is down about five-point-six percent. The Des Moines Area Community College saw the largest decrease in students at around 11 percent, followed by North Iowa Area.
(Des Moines, IA). -- Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad will be "ambassador-in-residence" at Drake University, meeting with students and planning to host a yearly conference about U-S and China relations. Branstad was President Trump's Ambassador to China and he graduated from Drake's law school 50 years ago. Branstad, the nation's longest-serving governor, has just turned 75. His office on the Drake campus is in the law library.
(Ames, IA). -- A book about an Iowa State University student who loves bugs more than people is the 2022 choice for the All Iowa Reads program. Author Rachel Mans McKenny, of Boone, says her first published novel, "The Butterfly Effect," is heavily focused on Reiman (RY-mun) Gardens in Ames but is ultimately about learning how to get along with people. "My book is about a grumpy entomology PhD at Iowa State who has to return home from her research to take care of her brother who's had an aneurysm," McKenny says. Established in 2003 by the Iowa Center for the Book, the goal of the All Iowa Reads program is to foster a sense of unity through reading.