(Des Moines, IA) -- The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics has never had so many patients. Last week, the state’s largest hospital had an average of 60 hospitalizations per day due to COVID-19. It peaked at 93 Wednesday. C-E-O Suresh Gunasekaran says it’s a challenging situation, but there are still beds available. The U-I-H-C has a surge plan that includes adding more intensive care unit beds. It now has 116. He briefed the Iowa Board of Regents Wednesday about the situation as the number of positive test results continues to surge.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Nine months after he took on the pressure-packed job, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party says he won’t seek re-election. Mark Smith took over in February, right after the chaos of the party’s presidential caucuses. He submitted a written statement Wednesday highlighting the significant growth in the number of registered Democrats in the state. Smith also touched on record early voting and statewide organizing efforts. He will stay on the job until January when a new chair is elected. Because of major losses among state and local candidates, Smith says it’s time for the party to “rebuild, retool and re-energize.”
(Dyersville, IA) -- Authorities in Dyersville are charging the parents of a two-year-old who shot his mom with child endangerment. Investigators say 23-year-old Logan Keller and 21-year-old Meriah Carlyle left a loaded handgun on a bedside table. They say the child found the gun, then accidentally shot his mother two weeks ago. She had to be airlifted to an Iowa City hospital. Police say both parents were in the bedroom with the little boy but didn’t notice he had picked up the weapon until it fired.
(Anamosa, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced two deaths from COVID-19-related issues at the two prison facilities. Officials say 64-year-old inmate Robert Sirovy died at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The second death was a staff member at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville. The Mitchellville death marks the first time it was announced an I-D-O-C staff member has died due to COVID-19. The virus has infected more than three-thousand people in the state prison system, resulting in nine deaths.