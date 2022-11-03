(Ricketts) -- Residents of the small western Iowa town of Ricketts were briefly evacuated early Wednesday afternoon as a large field fire started spreading in the area. According to Crawford County Emergency Management, a field of standing corn ignited and strong winds pushed the fire toward Ricketts, a town of about 100 residents. Firefighters from departments in Crawford, Ida and Woodbury Counties were able to stop the fire before it reached the community and residents were allowed back into Ricketts at about 3 p.m. Officials say the fire did burn a three-to-four mile area before it was contained, though. The wind carried smoke from the fire more than 50 miles to the north.
(Charles City) -- The new owners of a chicken processing plant in Charles City are getting nearly 46-million dollars in federal assistance to reopen the facility. The Simply Essentials plant closed in August of 2019. Pure Prairie Farms, the facility's new owner, plans to start production in mid-November. The U-S-D-A has also given Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs a nine million dollar grant. A grant of over half a million dollars will support the relocation and expansion of the Cherokee Locker, a meat processing facility in Cherokee.
(Des Moines) -- Governor Kim Reynolds will appeal a judge's ruling that some Iowa children with serious medical conditions are harmed by the state law that bars schools from having mask mandates. A federal judge has ruled high-risk children are endangered when students and staff around them are not wearing masks. Some of the parents who filed the lawsuit say they've had to keep their kids at home and their children are being denied the kind of specialized instruction they'd receive at school. Governor Reynolds says a federal appeals court has already noted COVID-19 conditions have changed significantly, but it did not discuss the case entirely. Reynolds says her appeal will again make the argument that parents, not the government, should decide whether their children wear a mask at school.
(Statewide) -- Iowans heard dire warnings last month about the possibility of rainbow fentanyl showing up in kids' trick-or-treat bags, but Emily Murray, spokeswoman for the regional U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency office in Omaha, says they had no reports of the drug appearing anywhere in the five-state area. Murray says the rainbow fentanyl comes in a wide array of colors and is the same, dangerous drug as regular fentanyl, and the bright colors may be an effort to target a younger audience. She says the only prescription medication anyone should be taking is what's prescribed specifically for them. A state report says 258 Iowans died of opioid overdoses last year. Murray says meth is still the number-one illegal drug being seized in the region.