(Urbandale, IA) -- A 46-year-old Mt. Ayr man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of a Wisconsin woman. Thirty-year-old Rachel Reuter was reported missing by her father June 16th. Authorities think James Shiloh Klever killed her June 13th, but her remains haven’t been found. Klever is being held on a one-million-dollar cash bond in the Polk County Jail. Reuter was last seen leaving a motel in Urbandale June 12th at about 11:30 a-m. Investigators say she has ties to eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin.
(Moline, IL) -- Negotiations between John Deere and the U-A-W representing 10-thousand of its workers resumed Wednesday as the sides try to decide what to do next. A company official has been quoted as saying the agreement rejected Tuesday was Deere’s “best and final offer.” Some employees say the company could do better while reporting record profits. This week’s vote was much closer than the last week, falling about 500 votes short of ratification. A group of employees was quoted as saying they feel they are owed a more significant pay increase because they worked through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported the state’s first influenza death of the flu season. Doctors say the victim from central Iowa was more than 80 years old. Her name hasn’t been released. Iowa had very few cases of flu last season – with health experts saying it was a side benefit of mask-wearing, social distancing, and other precautions being taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six flu deaths were confirmed in Iowa last season. That is compared to at least 270 who died from the virus four years ago.
(Waterloo, IA) -- Already known as one of Iowa’s most diverse communities, Waterloo made history at the polls Tuesday by electing its first majority Black city council. About 16-percent of the city’s residents are Black. Its Black mayor, Quentin Hart, was re-elected – even though he had been targeted by a pro-police political action committee. Newly-elected council member Nia Wilder is thought to be the panel's first openly L-G-B-T-Q member. Iowa Public Radio reports that Wilder says having elected representatives that reflect their constituents makes for a better government and a stronger community.