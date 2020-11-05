(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa election officials say there were few problems Tuesday when voters went to the polls for the presidential election. Despite concerns about the big turnout, COVID-19, and the partisan tensions, only two significant issues were reported. There were some long lines in Council Bluffs when five polling locations were consolidated at one church. An estimated 100 people were still in line when the polls officially closed at 9:00 p-m. Hardin County didn’t report its results until Wednesday because of a broken ballot scanner.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman has been charged with four counts of animal neglect after her exotic birds were found living in “deplorable” conditions last month. Working with police, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa says it found 11 of the birds inside waste-covered cages. The floors in the home were reportedly covered in about a foot of trash and waste material. The A-R-L rescued three Moluccan cockatoos, four Goffin’s cockatoos, two Amazon parrots, and two cockatiels. The beak on one of the birds hadn’t been trimmed in so long it was impossible for it to eat properly.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A state appeals court has upheld the murder conviction for an Alta Vista father who was convicted of killing his infant son. Thirty-one-year-old Zachary Koehn was found guilty two years ago on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Four-month-old Sterling Koehn was found dead in a baby swing in August 2017 while wearing a diaper filled with maggots. Investigators said the child had been in the same diaper for nine-to-14 days. In the appeal, Koehn’s attorney claimed there was insufficient evidence and the jury was given incorrect instructions. He and the boy’s mother, Cheyanne Harris, are both serving life sentences.
(Davenport, IA) -- Project leaders say the Interstate 74 Bridge over the Mississippi River should be open to traffic by the end of the month. The announcement was made on the Facebook page devoted to that project. Traffic changes are expected during this month if the weather permits. The big project is in Phase 2, which includes work along the Avenue of the Cities in Moline to Middle Road in Bettendorf. Phase 2 is expected to be complete in 2022 and that’s when the existing bridge will be demolished.