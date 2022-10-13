(Des Moines) -- The CEO and manager of the Iowa State Fair says it is time to retire. Gary Slater is a Missouri native who served as manager of the Missouri State Fair and the World Pork Expo before taking the top job at the Iowa State Fair 21 years ago. During his tenure the Fair topped the one million attendance mark, saw multiple updgrades and changes to the buildings on the grounds, and led it through the pandemic cancelation in 2021. Slater released a statement Wednesday saying it has been "an honor of a lifetime to lead the Iowa State Fair." Slater says his retirement comes with the Fair in a good place, having returned to prepandemic revenue levels, and he looks forward to spending more time with his family.
(Davenport) -- The Iowan who gained fame on the "American Pickers" T-V show, Frank Fritz, suffered a massive stroke in July and court records indicate a judge has appointed a temporary guardian to oversee his care. A judge has appointed a long-time friend of Fritz as a temporary guardian, to make decisions about Fritz's personal affairs. The judge put a local bank in charge of the former reality T-V star's finances. The 58-year-old Fritz is currently being cared for in a rehabilitation facility and a friend recently told the Quad City Times Fritz is getting better every single day. American Pickers was launched on the History Channel in 2010 and quickly became a hit. Fritz's departure from the program was announced in the middle of last year.
(Remsen) -- A parcel of farmland sold in Plymouth County Monday has set the record for the most paid per acre in Iowa. Auctioneer Bruck Brock of Brock Auction Company sold the 55 acres between Remsen and Marcus for John Fiscus at 26-thousand-250 dollars an acre. Brock says the new owner of the land farms neighboring ground and he and his son are going to farm it. Brock says the first piece of farm ground his grandfather sold in Ida County for the firm in 1919 was for 60 dollars an acre.
(Cedar Rapids) -- The candidates in Iowa's new second congressional district debated last night on K-C-R-G, the Cedar Rapids T-V station where both have worked as on-air journalists. Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion AND Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha said the situation at America's southern border is dire. Mathis said the Biden Administration should hire more border patrol agents, because it looks like chaos down there. Hinson said the federal government should hire more agents for the border patrol rather than the I-R-S. The top Republican in the U.S. House joined THIRD district candidate Zach Nunn on the campaign trail yesterday. Nunn, an Iowa National Guard soldier, and House G-O-P Leader Kevin McCarthy both said President Biden needs to present congress with a plan to end the war in Ukraine.