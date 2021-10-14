(Orange City, IA). -- A jury in Sioux County District Court found 71-year-old Gregg Winterfeld of Spirit Lake guilty -- for a second time -- on a charge of second-degree murder Tuesday night. The case started May 9th, 2020, when Grant and Theresa Wilson of Cleghorn, Iowa, were visiting Winterfeld at a rural Ireton, Iowa, home. Grant Wilson and Winterfeld spent the day drinking alcohol, and at one point, Winterfeld locked Wilson out of the home, and armed himself. Winterfeld attempted to persuade Wilson to come back inside, but when he refused, Winterfeld shot him. Winterfeld was charged with first-degree murder in March and was found guilty of second-degree murder. Before sentencing, however, the court noted a procedural mistake and ordered a new trial. The re-trial ended with a second jury finding Winterfeld guilty of second-degree murder. A new sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.
(Eldora, IA) -- A proposal to build what's called the world's largest carbon dioxide pipeline is drawing opposition from Iowa farmers and environmentalists. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to build 700 miles of pipeline across Iowa to capture carbon from ethanol plants and bury it deep underground in North Dakota. Beth Richards’ family farms in Hardin County, which is in the proposed path, and she questions how landowners would benefit from the project. "Why should landowners welcome encroachment on their land for a project that doesn’t pay direct dividends to them,” she asks, “other than a vague promise that ethanol is good for corn prices." Summit is holding public meetings in the 30 Iowa counties the pipeline would pass through. After the meetings are held, the company can petition state regulators for a permit.
(Washington, DC) -- First District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is explaining why she voted against raising the debt limit in the House Tuesday. Hinson says her vote sends a message on Democrat spending. "It is critical of course, that we do not default on our debt, she says. “But it is equally important that we don't let democrats spend as much as they want on whatever they want to." Her comments came during her weekly conference call with reporters.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Authorities in Polk County say a fatal accident last summer resulted from a road rage incident. Fifty-three-year-old John Schmidt of Pleasantville died when he lost control of his vehicle August 26th, crossed the center median, and was hit by two other vehicles. Investigators say Schmidt and 32-year-old Steven Elmer Clark of Indianola had been traveling at a high rate of speed on U-S Highway 65 when the fatal accident happened. Clark turned himself in and is free on bond. He faces two charges, including homicide by vehicle-reckless driving.