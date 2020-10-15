(Des Moines, IA) -- President Donald Trump greeted what he called a "beautiful crowd" of thousands of cheering supporters at the Des Moines Airport for a campaign stop Wednesday. night. "There has never been a president that has done more for farmers and ranchers, for the Farm Belt, for Iowa," Trump said. "There's never been a president that's even come close to what I have done and I will say that and I'll say it loud and clear." Trump touted federal disaster aid for farmers hit by 2019 flooding as well as the 28 billion dollars in trade disruption payments his administration has sent to farmers over the past two years. Polls show Democrat Joe Biden leading or tied with Trump in Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds, who spoke about an hour before Air Force One landed, told the crowd momentum was on Trump's side. "Don't believe the polls. Don't believe what the media is telling you," Reynolds said.
(Des Moines, IA) -- March Madness is coming back to Des Moines as Wells Fargo Arena will host the first and second rounds of the men's N-C-A-A Basketball Championships in 2023. Greg Edwards with the Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau got emotional as he talked about how the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the travel industry, the event industry, and the sports industry in the past eight months. Edwards says they finally have something to cheer about. Wells Fargo Arena last hosted the first and second rounds in 2016 and 2019. It's estimated the tournaments brought four-point-six million dollars in direct spending to Des Moines in those two years.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa prosecutor has pleaded not guilty to a charge of harassment. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says 40-year-old Ryan McCord threatened a woman with deportation because she ended their engagement. McCord was an assistant Des Moines County attorney in Burlington at the time. The woman says he harassed her for months after their relationship ended. Investigators say he falsely told the woman, who is a doctor from Iran, that he had a pending domestic violence charge against her. He told her he would follow through if they didn’t get back together and a felony conviction could result in her being deported. The victim works at Great River Medical Center in Burlington.
(Altoona, IA) -- A 29-year-old Altoona man has been taken into custody for threatening to bring a loaded shotgun to an Iowa Workforce Development office. Matthew Goodrich was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of harassment and making a threat of terrorism. He has a hearing set for October 23rd. Police were told he was upset about failing to receive his unemployment check. In addition to the gun threat, a worker in the state office says Goodrich said it should be blown up by a pipe bomb.