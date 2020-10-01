(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Human Services says a baby has been turned over to the state under the Safe Haven procedure. D-H-S says the baby girl was born on September 13th -- but other details are not being released to protect the parents' identity. Parents can leave infants who are 30 days old or younger at a hospital or health care facility without fear of prosecution for abandonment. This is the 45th time a child has been turned over to the state since the law went into effect in 2001.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says President Trump's nominee for a vacancy on the U-S Supreme Court will be a role model for women and their daughters. Ernst joined six other Republican Senators -- all women -- at a news conference in Washington, D-C Wednesday to talk about Amy Coney Barrett. Ernst has previously focused her public remarks on the Senate's confirmation process. Barrett, who is currently a federal judge, is the mother of seven children. She will replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who Ernst has described as a trailblazer for working moms.
(Clive, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is opening the doors back up today (Thursday) to allow you to cash winning tickets in person. Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer says they've been working to make it safe. with additional protective glass or plexiglass up at the customer service counters, hand sanitizing stations and floor decals for social distancing. Staff will wear masks when interacting with the public and she says they strongly encourage visitors to also wear masks. Neubauer says this is phase three of the ticket claim adjustments. They started by requiring winners to mail-in tickets or leave them at a secure drop box outside the lottery offices. The second phase instituted a curbside process where Lottery employees would come to the parking lot to get tickets from customers.
(Tama, IA) -- FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center at the Meskwaki Casino R-V Park near Tama on Monday to give survivors from the August 10th derecho options to submit documents for their disaster assistance application. The center will be open for a limited time and close on Saturday, October 10th. The center will be drive-through only and participants are asked to stay in their vehicles when visiting. You do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA -- you can mail, fax, or submit them online at DisasterAssistance.gov.