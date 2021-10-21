(Des Moines, IA) -- The second set of redistricting maps for Iowa's congressional districts and legislative districts will be released after 10:00 this (Thursday) morning. The Legislative Services Agency will deliver the redistricting plan to legislators first. The Iowa Senate rejected the first set of map on October 5th and directed the Legislative Services Agency to develop new maps with legislative districts that were closer in total population. Governor Reynolds has set October 28th as the date for a special session so lawmakers can vote on this second set of maps.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she's confident the union and Johns Deere will come to some resolution in their contract negotiations. Reynolds says "John Deere is a great company with a phenomenal workforce." Reynolds, who grew up in the St. Charles area, says her father worked for John Deere for 40 years and her grandpa worked for John Deere for many years. U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack visited the picket line outside the John Deere plant in Ankeny Wednesday. Vilsack told the U-A-W members he's there for them because they were there for him 23 years ago. The union endorsed Vilsack's successful 1998 campaign for governor when he was trailing in the polls and Vilsack says that's something he won't forget.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A former Southeast Polk High School teacher will spend 24 years in prison for having sex with a student. Thirty-nine-year-old Christopher Smith, formerly of Pleasant Hill, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor. Court documents show Smith used his cellphone and the internet in 2020 to contact a minor student while he worked full-time for Southeast Polk. The information says he enticed the minor to engage in sex and also recorded sexual activity with the student on his cellphone. Smith will have to register as a sex offender once he is released from prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Nebraska woman has died of her injuries nine days after she was shot in the neck at a Des Moines bar. The 26-year-old victim was wounded October 10th at the High Dive bar just south of the downtown area. A second person shot that night – a 27-year-old man – was treated at a nearby hospital and released. The troubled bar has been closed permanently. Des Moines police say they had responded to the location more than 80 times this year. A developer says he plans to replace the bar with luxury condominiums offering a skyline view.