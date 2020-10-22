(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled 4-3 that county election officials cannot use voter registration data to correct mistakes on absentee ballot request forms. A new state law prohibits the practice. A majority of the Iowa Supreme Court sided with the argument from Republicans that it's too close to the election to alter the rules. The three justices who dissented in the ruling cited unprecedented early voting during the pandemic and evidence that county auditors are scrambling to ensure all who wish to do so may vote. If an absentee ballot request form has an error, county election officials must call the voter or send a letter so the voter may correct it.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Democrat and Republican candidates competing to represent Iowa's 4th congressional district next year agreed there should be term limits for members of the House and talked about the Green New Deal during their only televised debate of the campaign. Republican Randy Feenstra read tweets Democrat J.D. Scholten (SHOAL-tun) posted in 2019 saying the Green New Deal would benefit farm families. Feenstra said Scholten has been "buddy-buddy" with Bernie Sanders and endorsed by Elizabeth Warren. Scholten says once more details about the Green New Deal emerged, it became clear farmers didn't have a seat at the table. He accused Feenstra of lying in ads about his support for the idea. Scholten said he does not support the Green New Deal and told Feenstra he should stop the ad that says he does.
(Forest City, IA) --Winnebago Industries C-E-O Michael Happe (Happy) says demand has picked up for campers of all types after a third-quarter where things were slowed down by the pandemic. Happe reports the Forest City-based company saw fourth-quarter fiscal year profits of 42-and-a-half ($42.5) million dollars and overall fiscal year profits of more than 61 million dollars ($61.4). Happe says the fourth-quarter results show "tremendous consumer and dealer demand, which has returned in full force." Happe credits the company leaders with handling and getting through a shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic while still strengthening the company’s solid financial position. Winnebago's stock price has increased 35 percent in the last 12 months and has risen about eight percent in the calendar year 2020.
(Woodward, IA) -- A 45-year-old Dallas County man tells dispatchers he shot another man who was coming into his home. Deputies were called to the address near Woodward Wednesday morning just before 7:00 a-m. Steven J. Caldwell made the call. Deputies say they found 45-year-old Scott R. Hanson lying in the front yard suffering gunshot wounds. He needed surgery after being airlifted to a hospital. Investigators say Caldwell has been cooperative. Authorities are calling the shooting an isolated incident with no threat to the public.