(Undated) -- Three men from Miami are accused of stealing nine MILLION dollars worth of frozen beef and pork from meatpacking plants in Iowa and five other states. Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff, Terry Wagner, says his department started investigating after finding empty semi trailers that had been stolen from a Grand Island beef packer. Sheriff Wagner says in many instances it appears the men drove into an area in a semi tractor and hooked it up to a trailer that had been loaded with frozen meat and drove off. It is not known if the recent theft of 100-thousand dollars worth of pork from the J-B-S plant in Ottumwa is one of the 45 thefts the sheriff indicated had been linked to the Nebraska cases.
(Sioux City) -- Former President Donald Trump is returning to Sioux City next Thursday for a pre-election rally. The announcement from Trump's political action committee says the event will highlight Trump endorsed candidates Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley. Senator Grassley says it will be a wonderful opportunity to speak in front of a few thousand people. Mike Franken, Grassley's Democratic opponent, says Trump's appearance shows Republicans are in panic mode about the race.
(Woodward) -- A Woodward man will spend time in prison for illegally obtaining disaster assistance. Court documents show 66-year-old Richard Stidolph submitted four false applications to the S-B-A for COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans. He received nearly 360-thousand dollars from those loans. He was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and ordered to pay restitution to the S-B-A.
(Polk County) -- Ground was broken Wednesday on what is hoped to be the most universally accessible park in the country. The park is on the north shore of Easter Lake in Polk County. Polk County Conservation director, Richard Leopold, says the idea came as they discussed ways to improve the area and address the needs of veterans, and expanded to include all those with some type of disability. The Iowa Economic Development Authority provided two-and-a-half million dollars for the eight-point-one million dollar project The park should be completed in the spring of 2024.