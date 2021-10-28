(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Legislature reconvenes this (Thursday) morning in special session to vote on the second redistricting plan. The maps for legislative districts show 58 members of the Iowa House and Senate live in the same district as at least one other incumbent. Republican legislative leaders have not indicated whether this second set of maps has majority support. Democrats in the Iowa House and Senate plan to vote for the latest redistricting plan.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is defending how the meatpacking plant in her hometown of Ottumwa responded in the first weeks of the pandemic. The Republican says even experts like Doctor Anthony Fauci didn't know what was going on in those early months and guidance was changing daily. Miller-Meeks says not all employees in the plant in Ottumwa contracted COVID inside the plant. She says contract tracing showed that most of of the spread came from in the home or other living conditions or in transportation with carpooling.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics expert say kids ages five to 11 could start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of next week. Chief Pharmacy Officer Michael Brownlee says precautions were taken to minimize the impact on kids, and the dose is a third of the adult dose. He says that was done very intentionally to minimize side effects and potentially long-term side effects as well.
(Morning Sun, IA) -- Everything seems in short supply this year and live Christmas trees are no exception. David Pierce, past-president of the Iowa Christmas Tree Association, says some tree farms may be having trouble this season due to the long-running drought. He says there was a strong demand last year due to other events like the weather, and deer damage -- and supplies are a little bit tighter this year. Last year's derecho destroyed untold thousands of native hardwoods and shade trees statewide, but he says the powerful wind storm didn't cause much trouble for evergreens.