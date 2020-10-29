(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man faces a life sentence after his conviction this week on a murder charge. Thirty-one-year-old Raymond Davis was one of five people charged in the killing of 39-year-old Brent Quigley. Investigators think Quigley was killed two years ago as part of a plan to steal his drugs and money. He was found lying near the front door of his home suffering from at least 20 stab wounds. One man has already been sentenced to 100 years in prison. Two others have pleaded guilty and 22-year-old Krystal R Martin is waiting for her trial to start.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The most-recent polling gives the edge to the Democrat challenging U-S Senator Joni Ernst. The Nexstar Iowa 2020 R-A-B-A Research Poll shows Theresa Greenfield leading the incumbent Republican by six points, 51-to-45 percent, less than a week before Election Day. Greenfield has the edge on Ernst among both men and women. No U-S Senator in Iowa has lost a re-election bid since Tom Harkin beat Roger Jepsen in 1984.
(Altoona, IA) -- It’s a pleasant surprise for workers at Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona. Despite revenues being off by about 40 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic, 534 employees will be getting higher-than-expected holiday bonuses. The casino closed its doors for three months during the pandemic. Its “Secret Santa” employee bonus program means most full-time workers will get a 400-dollar check and part-timers will get 200-dollars. The financial report released Wednesday showed fewer customers are coming into the Altoona casino than before coronavirus, but they are betting more money during each visit.
(Nevada, IA) -- Felony child endangerment charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Nevada man. Christopher Lee Roberts Moran was caring for the two-week-old infant when it was injured so badly hospitalization was required. Investigators say Moran is responsible for causing the injuries. The case is being investigated by the Nevada Public Safety Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The infant was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a hospital in Des Moines. The extent of the child’s injuries and its medical condition haven’t been released.