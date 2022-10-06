(Iowa City, IA) -- Some studies show Iowa hospitals will be short hundreds of nurses in the coming few years due to factors ranging from retirement to COVID burnout. The University of Iowa is stepping up its effort to train more nurses with the first class of students starting the new “Master of Science in Nursing” program in January. It’s designed for people who have a degree in a major other than nursing, giving them an option to get a nursing degree at the master’s level, but entry into practice is at the R-N licensure. The 15-month program has fewer than 20 students in the first class, but U-I plans to ramp up quickly in the coming years to 48 students per class.
(Johnston, IA) -- Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and his Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, will meet in their only televised debate tonight (Thursday). Grassley is seeking his eighth term in the U-S Senate. Franken is a retired Navy admiral who is a native of Sioux County. Tonight’s debate between Grassley and Franken starts at Seven P-M on Iowa P-B-S. On Monday, October 17th, Iowa P-B-S will host the only debate between Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear.
(UNDATED) -- Nearly two-thousand meatpacking plant and farm workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will get 600-dollar pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities U-S-A. Father Guillermo Trevino says he witnessed a miracle Tuesday on the feast day of Saint Francis when the funding was announced. He says the meat plant workers were the heart and soul of the nation as they kept the food supply going during the pandemic. The U-S-D-A’s Farm and Food Workers Relief Grants aim to help workers who incurred expenses during the pandemic. They hope to begin distributing the money to the Iowa workers in the new year.
(Ames, IA) -- A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago to help Monarch butterflies is reporting significant progress, with 430-thousand acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp, a program specialist with I-S-U’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium, says they’re over 50-percent of the way to the low-end goal of establishing 790-thousand habitat acres in Iowa by 2038. Iowa and other Midwestern states provide a summer breeding ground for the butterflies and almost 40-percent of the overwintering monarchs in Mexico came through Iowa. Studies over the past two decades show the global monarch population has dropped 80 percent.