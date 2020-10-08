(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines city officials say Microsoft is planning to build two more data centers there. If approved by the city council, they could be in operation by 2022. That would give the city a total of five data centers being run by the tech giant. Each new data center would mean between 50 and 75 additional jobs for the local economy. West Des Moines economic development director Clyde Evans says they would be constructed on the outskirts of the city.
(Waterloo, IA) -- When she stabbed an elderly woman to death in 1993 Ruthann Veal was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Veal was granted work release Tuesday after an interview with the Iowa Board of Parole. She was a 14-year-old runaway from Mason City when she was charged as an adult for murdering 66-year-old Catherine Haynes in Waterloo. The U-S Supreme Court ruled nearly a couple of decades later that sentencing juveniles to life without parole was unconstitutional. Veal was resentenced in 2013.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Former vice president Joe Biden is pulling ahead of President Trump in a poll of likely Iowa voters. Quinnipiac University conducted the poll in the state October 1st through the 5th. It shows Biden leading the incumbent by five points, 45-to-40 percent. Democrats back Biden 98-to-two percent and Republicans back Trump 91-to-six percent. Biden does have a slim edge among independents. The same poll shows Democratic U-S Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield is ahead of Republican incumbent Senator Joni Ernst by the same 50-to-45 percent margin.
(Eldora, IA) -- Investigators with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office say they’re not sure how the door on a grain bin opened Wednesday afternoon and piled several feet of grain on a farmer. Seventy-nine-year-old Kennerly Reece was working on his farm at about 12:30 p-m when the accident happened. At one point, Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the Eldora farmer was buried under about seven feet of grain. That would be several hundred bushels.