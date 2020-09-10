(Iowa City, IA) -- An Iowa district court judge is poised to void thousands more absentee ballot requests. Judge Ian Thornhill has already nullified 50 thousand in Linn County. The lawsuit was brought by President Trump’s reelection campaign and Republican Party groups. They have argued county election commissioners in Johnson, Linn, and Woodbury counties acted improperly when they mailed absentee ballot request forms to voters with their personal information already filled in. Thornhill has promised a ruling soon after hearing arguments Wednesday in Johnson County.
(Davenport, IA) -- A Davenport man has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in his 39-year-old wife’s death. Casey Klemme will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He had been charged with second-degree murder. Investigators say Klemme strangled and beat his wife to death in July 2019. The autopsy showed Tiffany Klemme died of internal injuries to her neck and head. As a part of the plea deal, the husband will serve 20 years in prison.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A 22-year-old Iowa woman faces a charge of animal neglect causing death after allegedly locking a dog inside her bathroom and leaving it with no food or water. Alicia Cai Swanson was taken into custody last Friday. Swanson’s landlord notified the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office last month after finding the dog’s remains. The landlord said he was evicting Swanson who hadn’t actually lived at the house in a rural area near Waterloo for about three months.
(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded about five-point-seven million dollars to Iowa homeowners and renters impacted by the derecho. The federal aid can be used for things like home repairs, debris removal, and grain storage. At the same time, the Small Business Administration is providing some low-interest loans for homeowners and renters. That money can be used to cover insurance deductibles and tree removal. Farmers who need grain storage or help to rebuild their bins are being told to contact the Farm Service Agency.