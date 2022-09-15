(Des Moines, IA) -- Federal officials are working to try and head off a rail strike that could have a major impact on Iowa. The Iowa D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says things are in a formal cooling off period that is winding down that ends one minute after midnight tonight. 12:01a-m on Friday. He says if the railroads and the last few remaining labor unions don’t reach voluntary agreements by then, it could either mean a strike by workers or a lockout by employers. Fourth District Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, says a railroad strike would be catastrophic for Iowa’s ethanol biodiesel plants and for moving commodities out of Iowa. Union leaders accuse Omaha-based Union Pacific and B-N-S-F of rejecting their proposals for new sick time policies.
(Mason City, IA) -- Mason City, along with Cerro Gordo, Worth, Floyd, Mitchell, and Butler are now in Iowa’s Second Congressional District. Democrat Liz Mathis of Hiawatha discovered Tuesday while knocking on doors in Mason City that some people don’t know who the candidates are in their new district. She says the people she talked to thought they were still in the Fourth District and that Randy Feenstra was going to be on the ballot. Mathis’ campaign is airing television ads as a first step and are working to be sure people know who’s running. Mathis is running against incumbent Republican Ashley Hinson from Marion, who is currently representing Iowa’s First District.
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- About 30 businesses in the Cedar Falls area have taken steps to become informed, safe, and respectful environments for people living with dementia. Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, is teaching a course that certifies those merchants as “dementia friendly,” something she’d like to see go statewide. She says qualifying businesses would have to have 50 percent of their employees present at a training session that lasts one hour. Eshbaugh says they try to make the training applicable to the type of work each business performs. More info can be found at dementia-friendly-iowa-dot-org.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The chief of Iowa’s Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau is asking Iowans to mark Saturday, September 24th on their calendars to lend a hand with sprucing up our state parks. It’s the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day. The D-N-R’s Sherry Arntzen is encouraging everyone who loves and uses our park system to sign up. Volunteer projects include putting together and painting picnic tables, picking up trash, removing invasive species, planting trees, and more. There are projects planned all across the state at about one in every four of Iowa’s state parks. To sign up, go to Iowa-dnr-dot-gov-forward-slash-volunteer.