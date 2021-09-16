(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of the Iowa Legislature get their first peek at the new maps for the state’s four congressional districts and 150 legislative districts. House Speaker Pat Grassley tells reporters it’s going to be stressful today (Thursday). Lawmakers will gather at the Capitol to see where the new political boundaries are. Redistricting was supposed to be worked on last spring, but the U-S Census Bureau didn’t release the needed information until August. That’s when the Legislative Services Agency started its work. The Census Bureau blames the COVID-19 pandemic for delays. Iowa legislators must live in the district they represent, so some could find themselves needing to move or give up their seats.
(Washington, DC) -- The U-S State Department is reporting that Iowa is expected to receive 400 Afghanistan evacuees from the first group arriving in the country. Thirty-seven thousand evacuees are going to be resettled around the country. They fled from their homes in Afghanistan when the U-S decided to withdraw its troops last month while ending the long war. The Biden administration has reportedly asked Congress for funding to pay for the resettlement of 65 thousand Afghans by the end of September and 95 thousand by this month next year.
(Des Moines, IA) -- First Lady Jill Biden wants Congress to approve spending on infrastructure that goes beyond roads and bridges. Biden made a Wednesday appearance at Des Moines Area Community College. She said federal money is needed for child care, universal pre-K, and the childcare tax credit should be expanded. Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined Biden at the event. Axne said childcare is critical to efforts to rebuild the workforce that drives the U-S economy. Biden says the childcare tax credit is an infrastructure that supports working families.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines mother has been arrested and charged after a witness videotaped her abusing her autistic son. The incident happened Sunday at a Des Moines convenience store. Arkeya Quinn says she took out her cellphone and started recording the incident after seeing the woman hitting the boy. Rejanie Morris faces two charges of assault and one of child endangerment. The video reportedly shows her picking up the nine-year-old victim by the arms and throwing him facedown on the floor. When Quinn tried to step in, Morris is accused of punching her in the back of the head. The body was handed over to the Iowa Department of Human Services.