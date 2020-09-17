(Iowa City, IA) -- Hawkeye head football coach Kirk Ferentz says the return of Big Ten football is welcome news for the players and coaches. Ferentz said during an appearance on the Big Ten Network that they are anxious to play, but not yet ready. He says they are happy to get some clarity about the situation after weeks of not knowing. The conference announced there will be an eight-game schedule and not fans will be allowed. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says fans could safely attend games at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City despite recent surges in COVID-19 cases.
(Kellogg, IA) -- The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help with information after a body that was found in rural Kellogg. Dispatchers got a call around 5:30 Wednesday about a fire in a roadside ditch. A body was found after the fire was put out. The Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation say they are treating the death as a homicide. No other details are available -- but the investigators say additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 641-792-5912.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is now offering a "Fly Our Colors" license plate that features the colors of the Iowa and U-S flags. D-O-T license plate administrator, Paul Cornelius says the top of the plate is blue and then the middle of the plate is white and the bottom of the plate is red. A gray eagle is in the middle of the plate. Part of the money from the plate will go into the state's flood mitigation fund. He says you can get the plate at your county treasurer's office in a standard number version -- or you can personalize the plate.
(Washington, DC) -- Marshalltown is getting a two-point-nine million dollar federal grant for infrastructure improvements from the U-S Department of Commerce. The money from the Economic Development Administration is aimed at supporting industrial development. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross says the work near an opportunity zone will help existing businesses, attract new businesses, and support disaster recovery. A safe roadway is to be built for truck traffic, while flood protection is improved and 60 acres of land is opened up for business. U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says Marshalltown has been hit hard by natural disasters in recent years and just as it was moving forward, the derecho storm hit. Grassley calls this a “tough year” for the Iowa city.