(Clinton, IA) -- Clinton Police have announced two arrests in connection with a murder that happened early last year, but the name of the murder victim has not been released. In February of 2021, police announced a violent crime had occurred in an apartment in Clinton, but the public was not in danger. Last night, Clinton Police announced 44-year-old Lewis Vaughn, Senior, had been arrested after an 18-month investigation of the case and charged with first degree murder. Thirty-five-year-old Jessica Vaughn has been charged with abuse of a corpse, to bury or hide a crime. The news release from Clinton Police about the arrests did not include any information about the victim in this case, but it did mention that the F-B-I, law enforcement agencies in Texas and Louisiana, and the Clinton County Landfill assisted in the investigation.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been detected for the first time in the state. The virus -- which can be deadly to rabbits and hares -- was found in domesticated rabbits in Story County. State veterinarian Jeff Kaisand says rabbit owners should watch their pets for any signs of sickness before allowing them to interact with other rabbits. Erin Kalkwarf with the group A Home for Every Bunny is encouraging rabbit owners to get their pets vaccinated against the highly contagious virus. So far, there are no known cases among wild rabbits, but Iowa D-N-R Wildlife biologist, Todd Bogenschutz, says the want to hear if hunters see something unusual, including dead rabbits without any signs of having been attacked.
(Webster City, IA) -- Today (Thursday) marks the start of teal and dove hunting seasons in Iowa. Nate Carr, a conservation officer with the Iowa D-N-R, says non-toxic shot is required and guns must be restricted to hold no more than three shells. The daily bag limit for teal is six, while for dove, it’s 15. Hunters need to maintain restraint with respect to the special teal season’s hours, as shooting hours don’t begin until sunrise. Carr says part of the reason for that is they want people to know and see what they’re shooting. Teal seasons runs today through September 16th, while dove season continues through November 29th.
(Sheldon, IA) -- The northwest Iowa town of Sheldon is getting national media attention for a lost time capsule that, well, is not really lost. The original story indicated that the location of the time capsule buried during Sheldon’s centennial celebration back in 1972 had been lost to time, leaving officials without its precise location. The capsule was to be opened as part of Sheldon’s sesquicentennial celebration on Friday. Sheldon's Chamber Director Ashley Nordahl says there was some confusion and that they always knew where the time capsule was -- it was just a matter of making sure they could get to it. Nordahl says there’s a “little bit of concrete” around it and they didn’t want to create a mess.