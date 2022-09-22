(Undated) -- Home prices remain high as there's only been a slight increase in the number of them available on the Iowa market. The median sales price for an existing home sold in Iowa last month was just under 230-thousand dollars. That's not quite as high as the record set in July, but overall, the home prices in Iowa were up more than 13 percent in August compared to last August. The Iowa Association of Realtors' latest report shows about 38-hundred Iowa homes were sold last month. That's a decline of more than 23 percent compared to August of 2021.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Talks between Ingredion and the union that represents workers at the company's Cedar Rapids plant have broken down -- after Ingredion officials brought armed guards to a negotiating session this week. Paul Iverson of the University of Iowa Labor Center says that's not typical as workers across the U-S have been sending the message that they're not going to take business as usual. Iverson says workers are demanding better pay, better hours, and more respect in the workplace and so it's a little odd for Ingredion to be using tactics that I thought had gone out years ago. Ingredion is a multi-national company that turns vegetables into ingredients used worldwide by a variety of industries.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, is joining with Representative Mike Waltz of Florida in what she says is an effort to enforce U-S sanctions against Iraq. Ernst says the Biden administration continues to pursue an agreement with Iran even though the country has continued targeting of American military members in the Middle East, and they are verified assassination plots against American citizens in the U-S. Ernst says the previous administration proved that a tough stance is needed with Iran. Ernst says her bill is designed to kept Iran in check by enforcing U-S sanctions on Iran until the Secretary of State certifies to Congress that Iran has not supported any attempt or activity to kill a U-S citizen, former or current U-S official or an Iranian living within the United States.
(Lake City, IA) -- Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City City Administrator were arrested Wednesday in after an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. The charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder are accused of providing fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification. The Lake City City Council fired Alspach in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were charged with misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces an additional charge of obstruction of prosecution.