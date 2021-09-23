(Cedar Falls, IA). -- An Iowa man is going to serve time in federal prison for applying for and receiving unemployment payments fraudulently. Prosecutors say 63-year-old Larry Neal Wells of Center Point got nearly 17-thousand dollars in pandemic-related unemployment benefits from Maine and New York. He kept some of the money himself and mailed some of it to others. He pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud. Wells pleaded guilty in April. He will surrender to U-S Marshals next month to begin serving his term in federal prison.
More details are being released as the investigation of the accidental death of a Kossuth County man near a hog facility continues. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff's Office, the investigation has determined that M&M Pumping LLC of West Bend was using the open concrete tank on the property south of Algona for the storage of peptones and soybean wash water. On September 4th, the contents of the tank began to foam over for an unknown reason. At that time, 33-year-old Randy Meyer of Whittemore was attempting to agitate or stir the contents of the tank with a tractor and auger when he was overcome by the gasses. The Iowa DNR is working with the EPA to collect additional air samples so they can more comprehensively identify and characterize the odors being emitted from the storage tank.
(Des Moines, IA) -- As Iowa’s harvest season gets rolling all farmhands are warned to stay especially vigilant for field fires during the drought. Iowa State University Extension ag engineer Kris Kohl (COAL) says after a series of rural fires in 2012, a study was conducted that focused on variables like temperature, humidity and wind. "We didn't get any correlation to super-high temperatures or really low humidity," Kohl says, "but, if the wind was over 20 miles an hour in dry conditions, things can take off and burn really bad, really fast." Kohl suggests farmers use a leaf blower to blast the dust and debris off their hot machinery, especially when the weather is perfect for a wildfire.
(Iowa Falls, IA) -- An Iowa Falls father who admitted he was too rough with his infant son now faces a first-degree murder charge. Twenty-two-year-old Nicholas Cox is accused of causing the death of the child last March. The six-month-old victim was taken to a hospital where he died before doctors could save him. If no plea agreement is reached, Cox will go on trial in Hardin County Court. He’s being held on a bond of one million dollars. The Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died of asphyxia and injuries to his neck and spinal column.