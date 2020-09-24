(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division has filed complaints against six businesses in four cities for violating the state's COVID-19 social distancing rules. I-A-B-D lawyer, Lolani Lekkas (Luh-lahn-nee Leck-us) says they meet with the business owners and try to reach a settlement. She says they use the guidelines set forth by the governor that gradually move up the sanctions starting with three warnings and now these businesses face a one-thousand dollar penalty. A second complaint after that would be a seven-day suspension of their license. Lekkas says the licensee has the right to a hearing by an administrative law judge if they decide not to accept the settlement and one-thousand dollar fine. The businesses facing complaints are: Bo-James in Iowa City, Cube Ultra Lounge in Council Bluffs, Xcaret Club and Lounge in West Des Moines, Shotgun Betty’s in West Des Moines, Knights of Pythias - Furgerson Lodge #5 in Waterloo, Edo’s Sports Bar in Waterloo.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A central Iowa man pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving child pornography. Twenty-nine-year-old Kyler Colten Cook of Carroll admitted he knowingly received pornography that included minors. He was released pending trial and was caught sending graphic texts and visual images to a female and was then detained in federal custody pending trial. Cook will be sentenced at a later date and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Democrat U-S Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield says adding more justices to the U-S Supreme Court is not what should be done. Greenfield says, "I wouldn't say that I have formed an opinion on that, but that's certainly not a high priority for me and it's not something that Iowans are talking about at this point in time." Greenfield, made her comments Wednesday afternoon during an hour-long, online forum hosted by the Greater Des Moines Partnership, an alliance of central Iowa chambers commerce. Greenfield's communications director released a written statement afterward, saying campaign finance reform is the best way to make our democracy more representative. Greenfield is challenging Republican Senator Joni Ernst's bid for reelection. A spokesman for Ernst's campaign blasted Greenfield for refusing to give a clear answer on whether she supports "packing" the U-S Supreme Court with more justices.
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is already putting out the "help wanted" sign as it tries to hire hundreds of snowplow operators to help clear the roads during the winter ahead. D-O-T winter operations administrator Craig Bargfrede (BARG-freed) says they're looking for around 600 positions people to help augment the fulltime staff in the 101 garages spread across the state of Iowa. Bargfrede says the work begins in early October and runs through the middle of April. The pay is 18-19 an hour, and the amount of time worked depends on the amount of snow. You must have a commercial driver's license and be at least 18 years old. Apply online at www.iowadot.gov/careers.