(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections has revived a training academy for new employees of the state prison system. The training lasts between one and four weeks, depending on the job. Department of Corrections director, Beth Skinner, says it’s among several steps the agency has taken after two employees at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were murdered in March of 2021 by inmates attempting an escape. The two inmates tried to use a grinder to cut through metal bars on a window and investigators say they used hammers to attack the prison guard and nurse who intervened. There are new rules for the control of tools used in prison apprenticeship programs and a new system for evaluating which prisoners may participate.
(Hull, IA) -- Investigators will be sifting through the rubble today (Thursday) looking for the cause of the fire that burned up Casey’s along Highway 18 on the west side of Hull. Employees were inside the store Wednesday morning when the fire started and also reported an explosion that occurred inside shortly after flames and smoke were seen. All of the employees were able to safely evacuate the business, and no one was injured.
(Davenport, IA) -- A long convoy of bucket trucks and other Mid-American Energy vehicles are on their way to Florida. They left the Davenport area Wednesday morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll await deployment after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s gulf coast yesterday afternoon. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it’s still producing heavy rain and strong winds as it moves northeast over the Florida peninsula. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on.
(Davenport, IA) -- As the remnants of what’s now Tropical Storm Ian move northward, anyone who was hurt and in need of a transfusion may be getting blood from eastern Iowans. Kirby Winn, spokesman for the Davenport-based Impact-Life blood center, says they sent a shipment of “universal” type-O blood to Florida earlier this week to prepare for the big storm’s arrival. With many Florida airports closed and roads either flooded, damaged, or clogged with cars, the decision was made to send the blood by air freight on Tuesday. Iowans who want to help in the relief effort are encouraged to donate a pint at the nearest blood center or hospital, as Winn says the demand for all types is at a critical level.