Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa State climatologist Justin Glisan (Like listen) says August ended up wetter and warmer than normal. He says numerous storms pushed rainfall above average. "We were about four-point-six inches across the state, and that's about a half an inch above average," Gisan says. He says the rain distribution varied widely across the state --- with some of the driest areas seeing the most. "If we look at the northern part of the state -- anywhere from ten to 14 inches, with localized 15 to 20-inch rainfalls -- especially over the last seven days," Glisan says. "So we've really seen wetter conditions across the drought region." August averaged out a little warmer than normal. "We were about 73 degrees -- and that was one-and-a-half degrees above average -- preliminarily," Glisan says. He says the short-term outlook for September shows it could be a cooler and drier start to the month.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 57-year-old Des Moines man is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident after dropping off a woman with a gunshot wound at MercyOne Medical Center. Clarence Lee crashed his vehicle in the hospital parking lot. He fled the scene but was caught by officers a short distance away. Police say the woman is expected to survive but the circumstances surrounding her shooting haven’t been confirmed. Her name hasn’t been released. Lee is being held in the Polk County Jail.
(Eddyville, IA) -- People living near the Chamness Technology composting site in Eddyville say it is still causing problems. One resident calls it a “glorified garbage dump.” Emergency responders say they have been called to handle a series of fires there in recent months. A woman who lives across the road first complained about the smoke three years ago. She says the composting site still isn’t in compliance with Department of Natural Resources state guidelines. Two former employees are among those who say they don’t think any effort has been made to come into compliance. D-N-R officials say some progress has been made, but they were small improvements.
(Martelle, IA) -- People living in a rural area near Martelle say they are still shaken by the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man Tuesday night. Emergency responders were originally called to the location to fight a large fire. Authorities say Jeremy Michael Berg pointed a knife at them when they arrived and he refused to put it down. Several officials and Jones County deputies opened fire and Berg died a short time later. The Iowa State Fire Marshal and the Division of Criminal Investigation spent all day Wednesday on the scene collecting evidence.