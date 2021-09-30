(Des Moines, IA) -- A 50-percent increase in Des Moines murders last year matches a nationwide trend. The F-B-I has released its 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting stats. That report shows 21 murders in Iowa’s Capitol City, up from 14 the year before. Homicides were up by more than 29 percent across the U-S, the biggest yearly increase since the F-B-I began compiling those records in 1960. The state of Iowa reported a total of 111 homicides in 2020.
(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says congressional Democrats should raise the federal debt ceiling on their own while they push new spending in areas not supported by his party. Grassley says Democrats have been told consistently that Republicans won’t help with the tax and spending spree being pursued. The Iowa Republican says Monday’s vote shouldn’t have been a surprise. The federal government could be shut down Friday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the U-S will hit the debt limit October 18th and that could cause a default on its debt and bring on economic chaos.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Federal prosecutors are announcing charges against 19 people on gun-related crimes. The arrests were announced at a joint news conference in Cedar Rapids. They come as part of a nationwide effort to get illegal guns off the streets called Project Safe Neighborhood. Agents say the COVID-19 pandemic slowed the project’s effort to track gun criminals. All 19 arrests came in the Waterloo area – which had a 12-percent increase in violent crime last year.
(Forest City, IA) -- Winnebago County in northern Iowa becomes the 18th county to declare itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The board of supervisors approved the resolution Tuesday. It stops local law enforcement agencies from enforcing any laws which infringe on the right to bear arms. Many of the counties adopting similar resolutions are taking the wording verbatim from a draft document produced by the Iowa Firearms Coalition. Hancock and Guthrie counties will vote on that resolution next week.