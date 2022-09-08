(Spencer, IA) -- The president of the Iowa Great Lakes Association is sounding the alarm about an invasive plant that’s been found in five area lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall and can be a major obstruction for boat traffic. Iowa Great Lakes Association president Bill Van Orsdel says it was first found in Minnesota’s Lake Minnetonka in 1987 and has spread out from there. It was found in northern Iowa’s Lost Island Lake August First and has since been discovered in East Lake Okoboji and three other lakes in the Iowa Great Lakes chain. Van Orsdel says efforts to combat the plant should intensify within the next two weeks. Washing boats and trailers after leaving a lake and letting them dry for five days helps keep invasive species from spreading from one lake to another.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Federal officials have announced a plastic surgeon in Des Moines has agreed to pay 800-thousand dollars to settle allegations he improperly billed government health care programs. The government’s allegations covered a seven-year period, from 2013 to 2020, and a whistleblower who prompted the investigation will get part of the settlement. Doctor Ronald Bergman, who operates Bergman Cosmetic Surgery, was accused of billing Medicare and Medicaid for services performed by others. In some instances, federal investigators say medical fellows did the work without Bergman present as their teaching physician. According to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, Bergman was also accused of billing Medicare for medically unnecessary and unreasonable applications of skin substitute products which are used in surgery and for treating wounds.
(UNDATED) -- Iowans who hope to get their student loans forgiven need to be wary of people and organizations offering to process their claim. Consumer protection advocate Michelle Reinen says con artists have quickly jumped on the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan and they’re using it as bait. She says anyone claiming that they require an upfront fee or charge to assist you is NOT associated with the programs and is likely a scammer. Reinen also says you should always be wary of links you receive in unsolicited email. If you’re wanting to check in with your lender about having the loan forgiven, go directly to the source and use your normal method of logging in, or making contact by phone.
(Lake City, IA) -- An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby (MALLS-bee) says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid-1980’s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa -- who survived the disaster. After further research, she says she found out that there were about 20 people with ties in one form or another to Iowa and the Titanic. Her upcoming book, “Iowa’s Lost History from the Titanic,” will focus on Iowa’s many connections to the luxury liner from all over the state.