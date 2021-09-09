(Des Moines, IA) -- The total number of Iowa hospital patients with COVID has grown for the tenth straight week for a total of 578 patients by Wednesday night. That's a 10 percent increase since the middle of last week. Eighty-eight percent of the patients who're being treated for COVID in an Iowa hospital's intensive care unit have not been fully vaccinated. Children account for 29 percent of the positive COVID-19 test results in Iowa this past week and seven percent of the COVID patients in Iowa hospitals are under the age of 18.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has given permission for the group Para 9-1-1 to investigate claims the Prairie Hills facility just outside of Sioux City is haunted. Group representative, Dave Lafleur, made the request to investigate the facility that's also known as the old county home. Lafleur says he's seen some stuff "that would make the skin crawl on the back of your neck" -- but says he's also been able to go into places and put stuff to bed. Supervisor chairman, Rocky DeWitt says the county is not paying the group to do the investigation and the investigators will sign liability waivers.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Iowa will address its affordable housing shortage by using 100 million dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funding. Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement Wednesday in Cedar Rapids. The money clears the way for developers to build more than 36 thousand new housing units. Reynolds calls it “far and away the most consequential housing policy” ever implemented in the state. The biggest chunk of the money – 65 million dollars – will go to bolster the existing housing tax credit program to fund more projects and help cover the increasing costs of housing materials.
(Des Moines, IA) -- An unlicensed pilot who tried to fly a plane from Wisconsin to New Mexico has been sentenced to two years’ probation and fined five thousand dollars. Forty-four-year-old Keith Alexander Thomas was at the controls when the plane suffered engine failure and had to be set down in Waterloo, Iowa. The Cessna was out of inspection compliance at the time and it had a landing gear that wasn’t operational. No injuries were caused by the emergency landing in 2018 at a private airstrip. Thomas was sentenced in Cedar Rapids federal court this week.