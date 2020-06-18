(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the first-ever case of Heartland virus in this state. Heartland virus is thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick and was first discovered in 2009 in Missouri. Cases have continued to expand across the Midwestern and southern United States. The first Iowa case is in an older adult age 61 to 80 in Appanoose County. I-D-P-H also reported the first case of West Nile Virus was confirmed by the State Hygienic Laboratory. It is in an adult between 18 and 40 years old from Polk County. The disease is spread by mosquitoes, and while most people do not have symptoms, it can be fatal.
(Iowa City, IA). -- The University of Iowa says it will keep its regular fall semester calendar when classes resume -- but students will switch to online classes after going home for the Thanksgiving break. The fall semester in Iowa city will begin August 24th and end on December 18th. University of Iowa student body president, Connor Wooff, says he is glad they will have face-to-face classes and understands how bringing students back is a risk. Wooff says a big key will be making sure the proper precautions are taken when students return. Iowa State and U-N-I have decided to start classes one week earlier and end the fall semester the day before Thanksgiving. Administrators at those schools say they wanted to avoid having the students go home for the holiday and possibly be exposed to the virus and return to campus.
(Boone, IA). -- The 2020 Farm Progress Show will go as planned on in Boone in September. The annual outdoor event alternates between Boone and Decatur, Illinois. It regularly attracts up to 150-thousand visitors. Farm Progress Show organizers say while state fairs have canceled due to the loss of money-making attractions -- but the Farm Progress show is a business event that gives farmers a chance to see new equipment up close. The event is scheduled to open September 1st and there will be precautions to adjust to concerns about the pandemic.
(Muscatine, IA) -- An Iowa man says suppressed evidence kept him in prison for 40 years. Sixty-two-year-old William Beeman is seeking a new trial after the state provided his legal team with evidence that debunks his conviction. Beeman was found guilty of killing Michiel Winkel in October 1980. The 22-year-old woman had been stabbed 17 times and her body was found at Wildcat Den State Park. When Beeman asked the state to see if his D-N-A matched the semen found on the victim’s body, authorities in Muscatine County couldn’t find the sexual assault kit used in the case.