(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested a man in the weekend shooting that killed two people and injured ten others at the Taboo Nightclub. Police say 32-year-old Timothy Rush is charged with second-degree murder, willful injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm as a felon. The two people killed were identified as 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens of Cedar Rapids. No motive for the shooting has been released.
(Des Moines, IA) -- President Biden will visit an Iowa ethanol plant today (Tuesday) to highlight steps to expand the use of “homegrown” biofuels. He’s also expected to announce that the E-P-A will issue a waiver so E-15 -- gasoline with a 15 percent ethanol blend -- can be sold nationwide all year long. Under current regulations, E-15 cannot be sold in most of the country between June First and September 15th. The leader of a trade association for the ethanol industry says this is welcome news for all American drivers seeking lower cost options at the pump. The U-S-D-A is providing 100 million dollars in grants for installing or upgrading gas station equipment that can dispense gasoline with higher blends of ethanol and diesel with a higher concentration of a soybean-based additive.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court will hear arguments Wednesday on U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s appeal of a district court judge’s decision that will keep her off the June 7th Democratic Primary ballot. The ruling issued Sunday night declared three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions invalid, due to errors in the section of the signature line where a date is to be listed. The loss of the three signatures means Finkenauer does not meet the minimum threshold in two counties where her campaign had to collect at least 100 signatures.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa U-S Senator Joni Ernst says it appears efforts to contain bird flu are working to prevent the outbreak from growing far worse. She says people with laying flocks, along with professional poultry producers, have “upped their game since 2015 when H-P-A-I first came through Iowa...making sure they have all the biosecurity measures in place.” In the massive bird flu outbreak in 2015, the virus spread among commercial operations. Officials from the U-S-D-A and the Iowa Department of Agriculture say it appears this year’s outbreak is being spread by wild birds that come into contact with backyard flocks and commercial poultry operations. The virus has been confirmed in 40 wild bird species in 30 states.