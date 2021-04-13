(Independence, IA) -- Services have been set for an Iowa State Patrol Trooper who was shot and killed while trying to arrest a man in Grundy Center Friday. The visitation for Sergeant Jim Smith will be Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p-m at the Reiff Funeral Home in Independence. The funeral for Sergeant Smith will be Friday at 10:00 a-m a the Independence High School. The Patrol has parked Smith’s car outside Post Ten in Oelwein as a memorial and the public is invited to drop flowers and memorials at the car. A memorial fund approved by the family has been established at BankIowa in Independence. The family intends to establish a memorial scholarship in remembrance of Sergeant Smith.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa House has voted to let any Iowa parent certify they've taught their child to drive, so the teenager can try to get a driver's license. The bill would end the required completion of driver's ed courses at their local school, a commercial driving school, or the D-O-T's online courses before a teen is eligible for a driver's license. Representative Joel Fry, a Republican from Osceola, says as a homeschooling parent, a state law passed in 2013 has let him teach driver's ed to four of his children. Representative Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City, says licensed instructors teach defensive driving skills in challenging conditions parents often avoid. Eight states, including Nebraska, let parents certify their child has completed a period of parent-led practice driving rather than a driver's ed course.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The first of four finalists in the search for a new University of Iowa president visited campus and held a public forum Monday. Hari (Hahr-ee like car) Osofsky (O-soff-skee) is the dean of the Penn State school of Law and International Affairs. Osofsky says one of the top challenges facing the Iowa City School is the pandemic's economic impact on members of the community. Osofsky says ensuring that they are meeting the needs of the students is also a key. Osofsky will spend today (Tuesday) on-campus meeting with more groups. The second finalist will be announced later today and make a visit and hold a forum on campus Wednesday.
(Des Moines, IA) -- After an argument with his neighbor over putting garbage in a recycling bin, Des Moines police say Kyle Hanson tried to burn that duplex down. The 25-year-old Hanson is charged with first-degree arson connected to the dispute last October. Hanson told investigators his options were to kill the neighbor, set the house on fire, or go for a walk. Police say he poured gasoline inside the home and ignited it with a lighter. Nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Hanson received a two-year suspended sentence.