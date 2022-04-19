(Armstrong, IA) -- Reports say a northwest Iowa police officer is facing a list of more than 80 criminal charges. The Des Moines Register reports that Benjamin Scheevel is accused of a host of crimes, including misconduct in office, tax evasion, theft, assault, and stalking. The alleged incidents took place between 2016 and 2020 when Scheevel worked as a police officer in both Armstrong and Estherville. It's unclear if he still works for either department. The story says Scheevel faces no-contact orders involving four women. In recent months, the former Armstrong police chief, mayor and three city clerks were all accused of misconduct.
(Burlington, IA) -- Southeastern Community College in Burlington has received a ten-million-dollar grant for its nursing program, the single largest gift in the institution’s history. S-C-C President Michael Ash says the funding will be distributed for the next five years to provide students with tuition assistance, as well as to help the college expand the nursing program by hiring more faculty and staff. The grant is coming from the Great River Health Foundation. The college says labor market data shows more than 300 nursing positions are open every year within a 50-mile radius of Burlington.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Lifeserve Blood Center is offering community blood donors a way to help support Ukrainian relief efforts through blood donations. Center spokesperson, Danielle West, says they are helping the country buy equipment used to collect and store blood. She cites one blood collection center in Ukraine that lost all its equipment and blood supplies due to the war. Iowans who donate blood to Lifeserve now through April 30th can donate their points back, and West says the organization will then match those donations up to a 10-thousand-dollar gift “that will go directly to the Ukraine relief effort.”
(Atlantic, IA) -- A former Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy who now serves with the Iowa State Patrol, and officials with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, have been recognized for stopping a security threat towards the President of the United States and other government officials. An Agent with the Department of Homeland Security in Des Moines was on hand for the presentation of awards to Trooper Tyler Shiels and Sheriff Darby McLaren. It all began with a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in December when Shiels pulled over 25-year-old Kuachua Xion from California for aggressive driving, and while talking with him was able to determine Xion was allegedly on his way to Washington D-C to “kill government leaders.” An A-R-15 rifle, ammunition, and money for what appeared to be a post-burial event were found in the suspect’s car. Authorities say he also had a “hit list” that included former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and chief medical advisor Doctor Anthony Fauci.