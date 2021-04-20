(Des Moines, IA) -- The administrator of Iowa’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is warning legislative leaders about hazardous conditions inside the state Capitol. Russell Perry sent a “hazard alert letter” to Republican leaders saying the conditions may expose workers to the coronavirus. Perry says an inspection by his office raised concerns about safety during the pandemic. The inspection found that social distancing isn’t always enforced inside the building, temperature checks and health screens aren’t performed on everyone who comes in, and employees don’t have to report positive tests. Perry says the conditions don’t violate Iowa state laws but could expose the workers to COVID-19. At least 10 cases of the virus have been confirmed since January.
(Pleasant Hill, IA) -- A witness tells authorities when Jennifer Marie Ryan brought her 16-year-old son to work with her last February she zip-tied him to a chair by his left ankle and a belt loop on his pants. He stayed there for eight hours. That prompted an investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services. It led to charges of first-degree kidnapping and neglecting a dependent person against Ryan and her husband, Richard Joe Ryan. Doctors at Blank Children’s Hospital diagnosed the son with severe malnutrition. He weighed just 78 pounds when he was admitted. D-H-S investigators say the teen was fed breakfast, but he usually ate lunch or dinner, consisting of leftovers from the day before.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines authorities say two men face hate crime charges after a weekend incident involving a Black man. Witnesses tell investigators 49-year-old Robert Ray Shelton and 35-year-old Joseph William Rossing beat the victim while yelling racial slurs Saturday. Both Des Moines men are charged with assault in violation of individual rights causing bodily injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. They are also charged with felony willful injury and criminal mischief. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. He was attacked while driving through the city’s Capitol Heights Neighborhood when he stopped to tell the men their children shouldn’t be riding scooters in the street.
(Waverly, IA) -- The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office reports a 63-year-old farmer was killed when a piece of equipment fell on him. Investigators say the apparent accident happened in a farm field north of Waverly. Deputies say Dale Clewell was working on a field planter when the jack he was using moved. That caused the heavy equipment to slid off the jack and fall on him. He died before he could be taken to a hospital.