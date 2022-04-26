(Webster City, IA) -- Gasoline prices remain about 20 cents a gallon shy of their all-time high in Iowa. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for Triple-A-Iowa, says prices at the pump appear to have stabilized, as they “are almost exactly the same as the statewide average from a month ago.” She says, “they’re up a little bit from a week ago but…staying in roughly the same 10-cent range.” The statewide average is three-84 a gallon. The start of summer travel season is still several weeks away but Mitts says it’s a safe bet prices will rise around the big holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. Iowa’s highest-ever average of four-oh-two a gallon was set in July of 2008.
(Sheldon, IA) -- One person was killed in an apartment fire in the northwest Iowa town of Sheldon. Firefighters from three area departments were called out before One A-M Monday morning for a structure fire in the central part of town. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.
(Ames, IA) -- The climate-driving weather system known as La Nina may be sticking around still longer, impacting how Iowa’s weather evolves well past summer. Meteorologist Dennis Todey (TOD-ee), director of the U-S-D-A’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says the experts had expected La Nina to fade this spring. Instead, it’s “strengthened in certain ways.” Todey says the forecasting models for the next several months show a tendency toward above-normal temperatures and a lack of rain. A La Nina event occurs when Pacific Ocean surface temperatures cool, and it influences weather across North America.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Marshalltown has a new hospital. Hundreds of people attended the weekend ribbon-cutting and open house for the new UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown Hospital. It’s the result of a 38-point-4 million-dollar expansion of the existing medical park on the south edge of town. Jenni Friedly (FREED-lee) is the facility’s chief operating officer and vice president. She says they “did a lot of digging into how to build a new, efficient, sustainable health care system for the community,” and adds that they’re “excited to show that off.” UnityPoint Health’s support services began moving into the new facility on April 21st, while the remaining departments are expected to finish moving in by Wednesday.