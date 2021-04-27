(Anamosa, IA) -- A June trial date has been set for two prison inmates accused of killing a nurse and a guard during an escape attempt at Anamosa State Penitentiary. Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard are each facing two counts of first-degree murder. Investigators say they beat corrections Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte to death using hammers. The two inmates are also facing additional charges of attempted murder and kidnapping. Prosecutors say they held another prison worker hostage during the attack last winter.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an investigation by the state Attorney General has cleared four officers who fired on the man accused of killing a State Trooper on April 9th. D-P-S says a Hardin County Sheriff's Department deputy fired and missed Michael Lang after Trooper Jim Smith was shot and killed by Lang as officers entered his Grundy Center home trying to arrest him. Troopers later used an armored personnel carrier to enter Lang's home and he was hit three times by officers after they say he fired on them. The 41-year-old Lang was hospitalized until April 21st when he was released and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and assault on a peace officer.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Snow and cold slowed farmers, but it didn't shut down all the planting last week. The weekly U-S-D-A crop report shows despite the weather delays 20 percent of Iowa’s corn crop has been planted -- that's one day behind the five-year average. Last week's report showed just four percent of the corn in the ground. Soybean planting got underway -- with six percent of that crop now planted. That's three days ahead of normal. There were only scattered reports of beans planted in the previous report.
(Washington, DC) -- The Census Bureau estimates Iowa's population grew four-point-seven percent in the last decade to nearly three-point-two million on April 1st of 2020. The latest count will allow Iowa to keep four representatives in the U-S House. Based on overall population trends, it's possible Iowa will lose a seat in congress after the 2030 Census. Iowa's population grew more than neighboring Wisconsin, Illinois, and Missouri in the last ten years -- but Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota all had higher population growth than Iowa.