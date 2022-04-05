(Des Moines, IA) -- State tax collections are up nearly eight-and-a-half percent in the past nine months, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency says there have been increases in individual income taxes, sales and use taxes, and corporate income taxes. They are each the main sources of revenue for the state. The state has paid out 30 million dollars MORE in income tax refunds so far THIS year compared to the first three months of 2021.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state’s bottle and can deposit system appears to be headed for major changes. Key negotiators for House and Senate Republicans say the system has nearly collapsed and, without adjustments this year, reform will likely shift to repeal in 2023. Plans are in the works in the House and Senate which could let retailers opt out of the redemption process. Democrats say the G-O-P plans under consideration this year will kill the Bottle Bill and reward grocery and convenience stores that have failed to follow current law and pay deposits on empty containers.
(Washington, DC) – Ketanji (keh-TAWN-jee) Brown Jackson is one step closer to joining the U-S Supreme Court after the Senate Judiciary committee approved her nomination on a tie-breaker vote Monday. Every Republican on the committee voted “no,” including Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley. He says he and Jackson have fundamentally different views on the role judges should play in our system of government -- and that her approach to criminal law and sentencing is too lenient. Grassley also says the Senate’s Democratic Leader opposed Republican President George W. Bush’s nominees to the high court on ideology alone, so Grassley says that means he and other Republicans in the Senate no longer need to defer to a Democratic president’s choices for the Supreme Court -- even if that person is qualified. The full Senate will vote on the nomination this week.
(Sioux City, IA) -- April is national “Donate Life” month -- which is meant to inspire people to become organ donors. Unity Point St. Luke’s Hospital of Sioux City recently joined the Iowa Donor Network in a “Donate Life” flag raising ceremony to celebrate donor families and transplant recipients. John Jorgensen is the donation services coordinator of the Iowa Donor Network. He says it’s not just for the organ recipient, but it also helps “families to know that their legacy will live on in the lives of others through organ, tissue, and eye donation.” Jorgensen says this past year, despite the pandemic, 128 organ donors “generously gave 365 organs for transplant,” along with 984 tissue donors. There are more than 600 Iowans waiting for transplants.