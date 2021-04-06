(Algona, IA) -- A man wanted in a murder in Mason City was arrested following a standoff with police in Algona. Mason City police say 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez was arrested Monday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting of 36-year-old Michael Creviston on March 31st. Gonzalez is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a one million dollar cash bond.
(Remson, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R is investigating the release of liquid manure from a cattle operation near Remsen that led to a fish kill that was several miles long. The D-N-R says Louis Pick -- the owner of L-C-N-J Farms -- told them he filled a tanker with manure Saturday night, but a valve on the tanker apparently failed. Manure ran into a road ditch, then into a tributary of Whiskey Creek near Remsen. Pick discovered the spill Monday morning and took steps to stop the flow of manure into the ditch and recover pools of liquid manure in the area. The D-N-R is still counting the dead fish and determining if there will be any charges.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill has cleared the Iowa House that seeks to make workplace benefits for adoptive and biological parents equal. The bill would require Iowa businesses that give parents time off after the birth of a biological child to give the same benefit to parents who adopt a child under the age of seven. Representative Brian Lohse (LOH-see) of Bondurant and his three siblings were adopted and he says it is important to tell parents of adopted children that they are the same in every way and should be treated the same in every way as those who have biological children. The legislation cleared a Senate committee in mid-February, but has not yet been passed by the full Senate.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The state of Iowa will pay 225-thousand dollars to settle a lawsuit filed by a man injured by a state trooper. Bryce Yakish says Iowa State Patrol trooper Robert Smith knocked him down and put his knee on his neck during a traffic stop in 2017. The suit was filed after the dash-cam video of the arrest was released. Smith is accused of assaulting and falsely arresting Yakish, then lying about what happened. Smith left the patrol after 30 years of service. Prosecutors dismissed several cases brought by Smith because they no longer saw him as a credible witness.