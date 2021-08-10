(Des Moines, IA) -- A 26-year-old Iowa man is going to prison for 10 years after shooting into a car full of Black teenage girls last year. One girl was wounded. Twenty-six-year-old Michael McKinney of St. Charles pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in June. The shooting happened December 6th at a rally in Des Moines for then-President Donald Trump. The car the girls were in was trying to back up when it hit a pickup. That’s when McKinney opened fire, hitting the 15-year-old victim in the leg. The girl told the court she thought she was going to die that day. McKinney apologized in court.
(Ames, IA) -- An Iowa State University professor says climate change is already causing damage in this state. William Gutowski says the warmer winters and wetter summers we’re experiencing are signs of climate change. The United Nations issued a “code red for humanity” Monday after releasing its latest report. It found that Earth’s temperature is now expected to surpass the levels experts were trying to prevent – and it could happen by the next decade. Gutowski says Iowans can expect a future of hotter temperatures if we don’t change course. He says state residents should reduce their own energy consumption and push their lawmakers to make meaningful policy changes.
(Mount Ayr, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports one man is being held in the Decatur County Jail on two counts of attempted murder, while another is dead following an incident in Ringgold County. Investigators say there was an ongoing dispute between Chance Newton and Joseph Vanderflught. Newton apparently killed himself at the end of a police pursuit late Sunday night. A 9-1-1 caller said a man and woman had been shot while driving on a county road in Lamoni. Vanderflught says he shot at them because he thought it was Newton’s car.
(Washington, DC) -- Republican U-S Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa joined Democratic colleagues from Minnesota today (Monday) to push for pandemic relief for swine producers and contract swine growers. They sent a letter to the U-S Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack urging him to make sure they are eligible for the assistance that Congress has secured. They felt it necessary to write the letter after a Pandemic Assistance for Producers June announcement didn’t mention the swine producers.