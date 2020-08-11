(Des Moines, IA) -- The derecho (duh-rech-oh) that plowed through Iowa Monday caused significant damage in several cities The Marshalltown area, a part of the state still recovering from the 2018 tornado, saw a 99 mile-an-hour wind gust reported at the Marshalltown Airport as the winds and rain inundated the community, damaging buildings, houses and trees. Ames is without power and water and it could be several days before the power is back on. In eastern Iowa, the damage in Cedar Rapids caused city leaders to enact a citywide curfew that started at 10:00 p-m Monday. The evening curfew will continue until further notice.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- The Mahaska County E-9-1-1 Director, Jamie Robinson, says some 70 people called 9-1-1 Monday after the emergency sirens went off to find out why the sirens were blaring. Robinson says this is the worst thing to do as it can overwhelm the 9-11 center with phone calls when they have emergency notifications to get out to the public. Robinson says you can check radio and T-V stations to find out why the weather sirens are sounding. He also says you shouldn’t call 9-1-1 to ask for a phone number for your local electric utility -- that also ties up phone lines when there might be a real emergency.
(Ames, IA) -- An Iowa State University study finds that tearing down abandoned houses can be an incentive for nearby homeowners to spruce up their own properties. Dan Kuhlmann (COOL-mun), an I-S-U professor of community and regional planning, says he did extensive research on how the demolition of dilapidated eyesores positively impacted many of the neighbors. Kuhlmann says demolishing a structure that you think is dragging down your home price can also contribute to your decision to up the maintenance on your home. The research focused on cities like Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia, where the number of abandoned houses steadily rose in the wake of the 2008 recession. He says communities across Iowa, too, had pockets of houses sitting empty -- and that may still be vacant.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- A Webster County judge has approved a change-of-venue for a murder trial. Thirty-six-year-old Joshua Pendleton is accused of killing a well-known Fort dodge pastor last October. Pendleton’s trial will be held in Scott County. Prosecutors say Pendleton killed the Reverend Allen Henderson during a physical confrontation outside St. Paul Lutheran Church. Pendleton had tried to force his way into the building through a side door. Pendleton’s mother says her son suffers from a severe form of schizophrenia. After being found incompetent once, a psychiatrist at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville found Pendleton had been restored to competency in May.